4 dead after tractor-trailer crash in western Indiana

An Indiana State Police Trooper takes a photo of the scene of a fatal wreck on eastbound I-70 near the four-mile marker near West Terre Haute, Ind., Saturday, May 13, 2017. Authorities say several people are dead after a tractor-trailer slammed into the back of a car and then hit a flatbed truck hauling steel bars in western Indiana.

