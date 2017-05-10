4 dead after tractor-trailer crash in...

4 dead after tractor-trailer crash in western Indiana

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

An Indiana State Police Trooper takes a photo of the scene of a fatal wreck on eastbound I-70 near the four-mile marker near West Terre Haute, Ind., Saturday, May 13, 2017. Authorities say several people are dead after a tractor-trailer slammed into the back of a car and then hit a flatbed truck hauling steel bars in western Indiana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yuma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gymns May 3 Lyons 1
News San Luis Fire Department: Nine people hurt in t... Apr 25 Diana 2
Review: Yuma Valley Advanced Pain Management (Mar '15) Apr 23 Azgal 7
News Famed NYC bakery's immigrant workers defy Trump Apr 15 EAGLE EYE1 5
News Marine arrested in slaying of North Texas colle... (Jan '16) Apr '17 Joe Friday 4
News YouTubers claim restrictions targeting gay-them... Mar '17 The Golden Ruler 1
News Pima County sheriff: Deputies aren't immigratio... Mar '17 spytheweb 2
See all Yuma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yuma Forum Now

Yuma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yuma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
 

Yuma, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,301 • Total comments across all topics: 281,006,268

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC