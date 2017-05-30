3 dead after girl falls into raging river waters in Utah
In this Monday, May 29, 2017 photo, rescue personnel search the Provo River near Provo, Utah. A 4-year-old girl, her mother and a good Samaritan died in Utah after the little girl fell off a rock and was swept away in a cold, fast-moving river while she was playing with her mother on Memorial Day at a canyon park, authorities said Tuesday, May 30. The mother and five other nearby adults jumped in to try and help.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illinois police chief selected to head Somerton...
|May 26
|DYWBMBB
|1
|Allstate Employees Partner Together for Bring O...
|May 26
|NMaranto
|1
|Gangs and crime in Yuma (Jun '09)
|May 23
|Husky
|182
|10 pounds of meth found in wrapped gift after H...
|May 15
|Lena Tsosie
|2
|Miller named 2017 Yuma County Nurse of the Year
|May 15
|Another good nurse
|2
|Gymns
|May 3
|Lyons
|1
|San Luis Fire Department: Nine people hurt in t...
|Apr '17
|Diana
|2
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC