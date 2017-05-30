3 dead after girl falls into raging r...

3 dead after girl falls into raging river waters in Utah

In this Monday, May 29, 2017 photo, rescue personnel search the Provo River near Provo, Utah. A 4-year-old girl, her mother and a good Samaritan died in Utah after the little girl fell off a rock and was swept away in a cold, fast-moving river while she was playing with her mother on Memorial Day at a canyon park, authorities said Tuesday, May 30. The mother and five other nearby adults jumped in to try and help.

