2 teens arrested in fatal shooting of man in San Tan Valley
Pinal County authorities say two teenagers have been arrested in a fatal shooting last weekend in San Tan Valley that appears to be drug related. County Sheriff's officials say 20-year-old Tyran Simmons was found with a gunshot wound at the scene Saturday and he later died at a hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Miller named 2017 Yuma County Nurse of the Year
|12 hr
|Another good nurse
|2
|Gymns
|May 3
|Lyons
|1
|San Luis Fire Department: Nine people hurt in t...
|Apr 25
|Diana
|2
|Review: Yuma Valley Advanced Pain Management (Mar '15)
|Apr 23
|Azgal
|7
|Famed NYC bakery's immigrant workers defy Trump
|Apr 15
|EAGLE EYE1
|5
|Marine arrested in slaying of North Texas colle... (Jan '16)
|Apr '17
|Joe Friday
|4
|YouTubers claim restrictions targeting gay-them...
|Mar '17
|The Golden Ruler
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC