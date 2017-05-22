1st court appearance for 3 teens in s...

1st court appearance for 3 teens in shooting death of boy, 6

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

This Thursday, May 18, 2017, file photo provided by the Madison County Detention Center shows Byron McBride. McBride is one of three Mississippi teenagers charged with capital murder in the shooting death of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier expected to make an initial court appearance Monday, May 22, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yuma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 10 pounds of meth found in wrapped gift after H... May 15 Lena Tsosie 2
News Miller named 2017 Yuma County Nurse of the Year May 15 Another good nurse 2
Gymns May 3 Lyons 1
News San Luis Fire Department: Nine people hurt in t... Apr 25 Diana 2
Review: Yuma Valley Advanced Pain Management (Mar '15) Apr 23 Azgal 7
News Famed NYC bakery's immigrant workers defy Trump Apr '17 EAGLE EYE1 5
News Marine arrested in slaying of North Texas colle... (Jan '16) Apr '17 Joe Friday 4
See all Yuma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yuma Forum Now

Yuma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yuma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Yuma, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,016 • Total comments across all topics: 281,204,742

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC