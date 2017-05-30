1860 Munich in chaos after shame of relegation to 3rd tier
Police officers and orderlies secure the pitch at the 80th minute after Munich fans started to riot during the first half of the German Bundesliga 2nd division relegation soccer match between TSV'1860 Munich and Jahn Regensburg in the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, May 30, 2017. Former Bundesliga champion 1860 Munich was relegated from Germany's second division in a game that was held up for 15 minutes toward the end because of violence from its angry fans.
