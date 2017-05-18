1 firefighter killed, 2 seriously hurt in San Antonio fire
San Antonio emergency personnel work the scene of a fire Thursday, May 18, 2017 at Ingram Square in San Antonio, Texas. A San Antonio firefighter has died and two others are seriously hurt after a fire swept through the local shopping mall, where parts of the building collapsed and forced crews to retreat.
