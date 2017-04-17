Yuma's Most Wanted 4-17-17
As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Frank Silva at 373-1690.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Famed NYC bakery's immigrant workers defy Trump
|Sat
|EAGLE EYE1
|6
|Marine arrested in slaying of North Texas colle... (Jan '16)
|Apr 3
|Joe Friday
|4
|YouTubers claim restrictions targeting gay-them...
|Mar 20
|The Golden Ruler
|1
|Pima County sheriff: Deputies aren't immigratio...
|Mar 18
|spytheweb
|2
|Quartzsite Music Thread (Aug '14)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|8
|WR Adam Thielen seeks 'respect' with new Viking...
|Mar '17
|RespectPhartx
|2
|Dead teen's mother pleads for justice as murder... (Jul '08)
|Mar '17
|Muneca
|24
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC