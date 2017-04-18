Yuma County Fair attendance drops 6 percent this year
Crystal Moore , Mariah Parker , Andrew Vasquez and Erika Moore get a thrill on the "Viper" ride at the fair this year. Yuma County Sheriff's Posse member John Rhoades scans those entering the Yuma County Fair from the 32nd Street parking lot shortly after the gates first opened on April 4. The Yuma County Fair had an attendance of about 170,000 this year, down roughly 6 percent from last year but still above average.
