Yuma Ag & You: Moving from urban to r...

Yuma Ag & You: Moving from urban to rural takes much thought

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

It's that time of year again! Folks are thinking about where they are living with school out in a few weeks, maybe looking to move to a new house. The lure of buying acreage where there is room for everything the family enjoys: 4-H and FFA animals; perhaps horse property; maybe starting a home business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yuma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Famed NYC bakery's immigrant workers defy Trump 22 hr EAGLE EYE1 6
News Marine arrested in slaying of North Texas colle... (Jan '16) Apr 3 Joe Friday 4
News YouTubers claim restrictions targeting gay-them... Mar 20 The Golden Ruler 1
News Pima County sheriff: Deputies aren't immigratio... Mar 18 spytheweb 2
Quartzsite Music Thread (Aug '14) Mar 17 Musikologist 8
News WR Adam Thielen seeks 'respect' with new Viking... Mar '17 RespectPhartx 2
News Dead teen's mother pleads for justice as murder... (Jul '08) Mar '17 Muneca 24
See all Yuma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yuma Forum Now

Yuma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yuma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

Yuma, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,210 • Total comments across all topics: 280,343,934

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC