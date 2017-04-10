YFD: Debris fire breaks out on privat...

YFD: Debris fire breaks out on private property

A debris fire broke out on private property a few miles south of the Desert Hills Golf Course Saturday evening. Firefighters were called on scene a little after 6:30 p.m. to contain the blaze.

