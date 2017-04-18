Warriors' Durant and Kerr out for Game 3 against the Blazers
Golden State's Kevin Durant won't play in Saturday's Game 3 against the Portland Trail Blazers because of a strained left calf. The Warriors will also be without coach Steve Kerr because of an illness.
