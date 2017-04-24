United goes club-record 25 games unbeaten but draw is costly

Manchester United's Eric Bailly, left speaks with Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho after suffering an injury during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Swansea, at Old Trafford, in Manchester, England, Sunday April 30, 2017. Manchester United's Eric Bailly is treated on the pitch after being injured, during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Swansea, at Old Trafford, in Manchester, England, Sunday April 30, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.