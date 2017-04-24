UK tax agency arrests 'several men' in soccer fraud case
British authorities arrested several men working in professional soccer on suspicion of tax fraud on Wednesday in a far-reaching case that saw raids in England and France. Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs did not say which clubs or individuals may be involved but the tax agency told legislators in December that 43 players and 12 soccer clubs in the British leagues, alongside eight agents, were being investigated.
