Train delays likely this summer over work at Penn Station

In this April 6, 2017 photo provided by Amtrak, Amtrak President and CEO Wick Moorman, right, and Amtrak Deputy General Manager Steve Young assess the tracks at New York's Penn Station. Amtrak officials said on Thursday, April 27, 2017 that necessary work on tracks and signals at New York's Pennsylvania Station will begin in May and continue through the summer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.