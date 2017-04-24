Three 12-year-olds arrested in connection with arson fires, vandalism
Three 12-year-olds were arrested and booked into the Yuma County Juvenile Detention Center on Monday on charges of arson, criminal damage and criminal trespass. They are suspected of setting fire to three trash cans and a snack bar trailer, which was destroyed, at the Yuma Valley Park, located at 3162 W. 24th St. Three 12-year-olds were arrested and booked into the Yuma County Juvenile Detention Center on Monday on charges of arson, criminal damage and criminal trespass.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Luis Fire Department: Nine people hurt in t...
|22 hr
|Jay
|1
|Review: Yuma Valley Advanced Pain Management (Mar '15)
|Sun
|Azgal
|7
|Famed NYC bakery's immigrant workers defy Trump
|Apr 15
|EAGLE EYE1
|6
|Marine arrested in slaying of North Texas colle... (Jan '16)
|Apr 3
|Joe Friday
|4
|YouTubers claim restrictions targeting gay-them...
|Mar '17
|The Golden Ruler
|1
|Pima County sheriff: Deputies aren't immigratio...
|Mar '17
|spytheweb
|2
|Quartzsite Music Thread (Aug '14)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|8
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC