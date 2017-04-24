Three 12-year-olds arrested in connection with arson fires, vandalism

Three 12-year-olds were arrested and booked into the Yuma County Juvenile Detention Center on Monday on charges of arson, criminal damage and criminal trespass. They are suspected of setting fire to three trash cans and a snack bar trailer, which was destroyed, at the Yuma Valley Park, located at 3162 W. 24th St. Three 12-year-olds were arrested and booked into the Yuma County Juvenile Detention Center on Monday on charges of arson, criminal damage and criminal trespass.

