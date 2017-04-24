The Latest: Winds hinder fight against southern Arizona fire

Officials say strong and gusty winds are hampering the fight against a wildfire burning in trees, brush and grass in the Coronado National Forest and adjacent land in southern Arizona. Fire management team spokesman John Cambra says winds made use of air tankers ineffective and forest spokeswoman Heidi Schewel says gusty winds and rough terrain contributed to the fire's growth in the Santa Rita Mountains southeast of Tucson.

