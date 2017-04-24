The Latest: Winds hinder fight against southern Arizona fire
Officials say strong and gusty winds are hampering the fight against a wildfire burning in trees, brush and grass in the Coronado National Forest and adjacent land in southern Arizona. Fire management team spokesman John Cambra says winds made use of air tankers ineffective and forest spokeswoman Heidi Schewel says gusty winds and rough terrain contributed to the fire's growth in the Santa Rita Mountains southeast of Tucson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Luis Fire Department: Nine people hurt in t...
|14 hr
|Diana
|2
|Review: Yuma Valley Advanced Pain Management (Mar '15)
|Apr 23
|Azgal
|7
|Famed NYC bakery's immigrant workers defy Trump
|Apr 15
|EAGLE EYE1
|6
|Marine arrested in slaying of North Texas colle... (Jan '16)
|Apr 3
|Joe Friday
|4
|YouTubers claim restrictions targeting gay-them...
|Mar '17
|The Golden Ruler
|1
|Pima County sheriff: Deputies aren't immigratio...
|Mar '17
|spytheweb
|2
|Quartzsite Music Thread (Aug '14)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|8
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC