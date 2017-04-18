The Latest: Suspect fired 16 rounds in 1 minute, killing 3

Fresno Police chief Jerry Dyer reviews notes on the triple fatal shooting before addressing the media Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Fresno, Calif. A man shot and killed three people on the streets of downtown Fresno on Tuesday, shouting "God is great" in Arabic during at least one of the slayings and later telling police that he hates white people, authorities said.

