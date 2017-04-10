The Latest: Mexico confirms arrest in Border Patrol killing

The Latest on the arrest of the suspected shooter in the 2010 killing of a U.S. Border Patrol agent : Mexican authorities confirm the arrest of the suspected shooter in the 2010 killing of a U.S. Border Patrol agent whose death exposed a bungled gun-tracking operation by the U.S. government. A joint statement issued Thursday in Mexico City by Mexico's navy and its federal Attorney General's Office says the suspect in the killing of Border Patrol agent Brian Terry was arrested Wednesday afternoon by Mexican marines near the border between the states of Sinoloa and Chihuahua.

