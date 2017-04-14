The Latest: 3 killed in wrong-way crash on Phoenix freeway
This photo provided by the Arizona Department of Public Safety shows the mangled remains of cars involved in a fatal accident on the Northbound Interstate 17 in Phoenix, Ariz. on Friday, April 14, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Famed NYC bakery's immigrant workers defy Trump
|5 hr
|Date
|5
|Marine arrested in slaying of North Texas colle... (Jan '16)
|Apr 3
|Joe Friday
|4
|YouTubers claim restrictions targeting gay-them...
|Mar 20
|The Golden Ruler
|1
|Pima County sheriff: Deputies aren't immigratio...
|Mar 18
|spytheweb
|2
|Quartzsite Music Thread (Aug '14)
|Mar 17
|Musikologist
|8
|WR Adam Thielen seeks 'respect' with new Viking...
|Mar '17
|RespectPhartx
|2
|Dead teen's mother pleads for justice as murder... (Jul '08)
|Mar '17
|Muneca
|24
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC