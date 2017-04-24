Sylvain Marveaux arrested in tax fraud investigation
In this April 8, 2017 file photo, shows a general view of London Stadium in London. British authorities arrested several men working in professional soccer on suspicion of tax fraud on Wednesday April 26, 2017, in a far-reaching case that saw raids in England and France.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Luis Fire Department: Nine people hurt in t...
|Tue
|Diana
|2
|Review: Yuma Valley Advanced Pain Management (Mar '15)
|Apr 23
|Azgal
|7
|Famed NYC bakery's immigrant workers defy Trump
|Apr 15
|EAGLE EYE1
|5
|Marine arrested in slaying of North Texas colle... (Jan '16)
|Apr 3
|Joe Friday
|4
|YouTubers claim restrictions targeting gay-them...
|Mar '17
|The Golden Ruler
|1
|Pima County sheriff: Deputies aren't immigratio...
|Mar '17
|spytheweb
|2
|Quartzsite Music Thread (Aug '14)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|8
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC