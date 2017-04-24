Strong guilty of first-degree murder;...

Strong guilty of first-degree murder; death sentence possible

Preston Strong and co-defense attorney William Fox listen as the jury is polled Tuesday afternoon after finding Strong guilty of murdering two adults and four children in the 2005 "La Mesa" murders. Preston Strong is led from Superior Court by a Yuma County Sheriff's Office Adult Detention officer Tuesday afternoon after hearing that a jury had found him guilty of murdering two adults and four children in the 2005 "La Mesa" murders.

