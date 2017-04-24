Spike in mentally ill LA jail inmates leads to new policies
Perhaps the largest group of mentally ill inmates in the U.S. resides in Los Angeles in one of the world's largest jail complexes. Over the past seven years, the jail's population has spiked almost 50 percent - with nearly every inmate having both mental illness and substance abuse problems - and officials suspect the rise is due to methamphetamine use.
