Sheriff's Office: Body of jet skier recovered from lake

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has recovered the body of a jet skier missing since an accident on Saguaro Lake over the weekend. According to the Sheriff's Office, Slade turned in front of a fishing boat before his jet ski and the boat collided Saturday night.

