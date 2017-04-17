Search warrants in Prince's death to ...

Search warrants in Prince's death to be unsealed Monday

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

In this Feb. 4, 2007, file photo, Prince performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLI football game in Miami. Nearly a year after Prince died from an accidental drug overdose in his suburban Minneapolis studio and estate, investigators still haven't interviewed a key associate nor asked a grand jury to investigate potential criminal charges, according to an official with knowledge of the investigation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yuma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Famed NYC bakery's immigrant workers defy Trump Sat EAGLE EYE1 6
News Marine arrested in slaying of North Texas colle... (Jan '16) Apr 3 Joe Friday 4
News YouTubers claim restrictions targeting gay-them... Mar 20 The Golden Ruler 1
News Pima County sheriff: Deputies aren't immigratio... Mar 18 spytheweb 2
Quartzsite Music Thread (Aug '14) Mar '17 Musikologist 8
News WR Adam Thielen seeks 'respect' with new Viking... Mar '17 RespectPhartx 2
News Dead teen's mother pleads for justice as murder... (Jul '08) Mar '17 Muneca 24
See all Yuma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yuma Forum Now

Yuma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yuma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Yuma, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,859 • Total comments across all topics: 280,371,980

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC