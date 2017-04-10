Prosecutor: 'Manchester by the Sea' i...

Prosecutor: 'Manchester by the Sea' inspired duo to kill son

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Yuma Sun

This undated photo provided by the Chenango County Sherriffs Office shows Heather Franklin. Ernest and Heather Franklin decided to kill their disabled adoptive son and cover up the crime with a house fire after watching the Oscar-winning movie "Manchester by the Sea," according to the New York prosecutor handling the case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yuma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Famed NYC bakery's immigrant workers defy Trump Apr 9 Ice Man 4
News Marine arrested in slaying of North Texas colle... (Jan '16) Apr 3 Joe Friday 4
News YouTubers claim restrictions targeting gay-them... Mar 20 The Golden Ruler 1
News Pima County sheriff: Deputies aren't immigratio... Mar 18 spytheweb 2
Quartzsite Music Thread (Aug '14) Mar 17 Musikologist 8
News WR Adam Thielen seeks 'respect' with new Viking... Mar '17 RespectPhartx 2
News Dead teen's mother pleads for justice as murder... (Jul '08) Mar '17 Muneca 24
See all Yuma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yuma Forum Now

Yuma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yuma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Yuma, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,428 • Total comments across all topics: 280,291,928

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC