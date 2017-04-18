Police: Gunman shot, killed white men on street at random
This undated photo provided by the Fresno Police Department shows Kori Ali Muhammad, 39, who was arrested shortly after a shooting rampage outside a Catholic Charities building, in Fresno, Calif, on Tuesday, April 18, 2017. Muhammad is believed to have shot and killed three people on the streets of downtown Fresno on Tuesday, shouting "God is great" in Arabic during at least one of the slayings and later telling police that he hates white people, authorities said.
