Police: Gunman shot, killed white men...

Police: Gunman shot, killed white men on street at random

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

This undated photo provided by the Fresno Police Department shows Kori Ali Muhammad, 39, who was arrested shortly after a shooting rampage outside a Catholic Charities building, in Fresno, Calif, on Tuesday, April 18, 2017. Muhammad is believed to have shot and killed three people on the streets of downtown Fresno on Tuesday, shouting "God is great" in Arabic during at least one of the slayings and later telling police that he hates white people, authorities said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yuma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Famed NYC bakery's immigrant workers defy Trump Apr 15 EAGLE EYE1 6
News Marine arrested in slaying of North Texas colle... (Jan '16) Apr 3 Joe Friday 4
News YouTubers claim restrictions targeting gay-them... Mar 20 The Golden Ruler 1
News Pima County sheriff: Deputies aren't immigratio... Mar '17 spytheweb 2
Quartzsite Music Thread (Aug '14) Mar '17 Musikologist 8
News WR Adam Thielen seeks 'respect' with new Viking... Mar '17 RespectPhartx 2
News Dead teen's mother pleads for justice as murder... (Jul '08) Mar '17 Muneca 24
See all Yuma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yuma Forum Now

Yuma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yuma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Yuma, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,084 • Total comments across all topics: 280,404,192

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC