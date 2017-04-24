Police: California officers shoot, kill armed carjacker
Officers shot and killed an armed man on a San Francisco Bay Area highway congested with rush-hour traffic who was attempting to carjack a woman's vehicle, authorities said Saturday. The officers told the man to drop his handgun before opening fire on him, but officials said he did not comply.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Luis Fire Department: Nine people hurt in t...
|Apr 25
|Diana
|2
|Review: Yuma Valley Advanced Pain Management (Mar '15)
|Apr 23
|Azgal
|7
|Famed NYC bakery's immigrant workers defy Trump
|Apr 15
|EAGLE EYE1
|5
|Marine arrested in slaying of North Texas colle... (Jan '16)
|Apr 3
|Joe Friday
|4
|YouTubers claim restrictions targeting gay-them...
|Mar '17
|The Golden Ruler
|1
|Pima County sheriff: Deputies aren't immigratio...
|Mar '17
|spytheweb
|2
|Quartzsite Music Thread (Aug '14)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|8
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC