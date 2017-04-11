Pilot killed in crash of replica WWI-era plane in California
Authorities say a pilot was killed when a replica World War I-era biplane crashed in a field on California's central coast. The San Luis Obispo County sheriff's office says the single-engine, open-cockpit plane went down shortly after takeoff from a private airfield Sunday.
