Murray and Nadal advance to Barcelona...

Murray and Nadal advance to Barcelona Open semifinals

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray advanced together again, reaching the Barcelona Open semifinals on Friday in the same manner they have won all week: Nadal cruised and Murray labored. Ramos-Vinolas had chances to beat Murray for the second straight time, but the top-ranked British player controlled the decisive points to close out the match in three hours.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yuma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News San Luis Fire Department: Nine people hurt in t... Apr 25 Diana 2
Review: Yuma Valley Advanced Pain Management (Mar '15) Apr 23 Azgal 7
News Famed NYC bakery's immigrant workers defy Trump Apr 15 EAGLE EYE1 5
News Marine arrested in slaying of North Texas colle... (Jan '16) Apr 3 Joe Friday 4
News YouTubers claim restrictions targeting gay-them... Mar '17 The Golden Ruler 1
News Pima County sheriff: Deputies aren't immigratio... Mar '17 spytheweb 2
Quartzsite Music Thread (Aug '14) Mar '17 Musikologist 8
See all Yuma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yuma Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Yuma County was issued at April 28 at 2:25PM MST

Yuma Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yuma Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Yuma, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,217 • Total comments across all topics: 280,633,035

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC