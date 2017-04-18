Mom frantic in 911 call on son's shoo...

Mom frantic in 911 call on son's shooting; she's now charged

16 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

Investigators released an emotional 911 recording Wednesday of a Phoenix woman saying her 2-year-old son had shot her 9-year-old son and listening to instructions on how to try to revive the wounded child. Wendy Lavarnia, who was later charged with murder along with her husband in their son Landen's death, sounded frantic when she reported the March 20 shooting, saying her younger son found a handgun that she left on the bed and accidentally shot his older brother in the head.

Yuma, AZ

