Man Convicted of Killing Six People, Including Four Children, More Than a Decade Ago in Yuma, Ari...
Planned budget cuts to the Education Department and a spending increase for vouchers and charter schools are forcing advocates to pick sides. A police captain accused of trying to run down her boyfriend and striking his car three times after he broke up with her via email has been acquitted of two weapons counts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Luis Fire Department: Nine people hurt in t...
|2 hr
|Diana
|2
|Review: Yuma Valley Advanced Pain Management (Mar '15)
|Apr 23
|Azgal
|7
|Famed NYC bakery's immigrant workers defy Trump
|Apr 15
|EAGLE EYE1
|6
|Marine arrested in slaying of North Texas colle... (Jan '16)
|Apr 3
|Joe Friday
|4
|YouTubers claim restrictions targeting gay-them...
|Mar '17
|The Golden Ruler
|1
|Pima County sheriff: Deputies aren't immigratio...
|Mar '17
|spytheweb
|2
|Quartzsite Music Thread (Aug '14)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|8
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC