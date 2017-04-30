Man charged in Fresno rampage to unde...

Man charged in Fresno rampage to undergo mental evaluation

Read more: Yuma Sun

A judge ordered a mental evaluation of a black man charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of white men randomly targeted on the street of Fresno. KFSN-TV in Fresno reported Thursday that a judge suspended the criminal case of Kori Ali Muhammad for the doctor's evaluation.

