Lawyer: Abducted Tennessee girl's recovery 'just beginning'
In this undated file photo released by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations shows Tad Cummins in Tennessee. Authorities said a 15-year-old Tennessee girl who disappeared with Cummins, who was her teacher, last month has been found safe in California and the teacher has been arrested.
