Knicks favorite Charles Oakley arraigned on assault charge

Tuesday Apr 11 Read more: Yuma Sun

New York Knicks favorite Charles Oakley has made his first court appearance since his arrest and ejection in February at Madison Square Garden. Oakley was arraigned Tuesday in criminal court in Manhattan on misdemeanor assault and other charges before being released without bail.

