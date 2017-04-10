Judge to mull Arpaio's latest bid to delay criminal trial
A judge will hear arguments Wednesday over former Sheriff Joe Arpaio's latest attempt to delay his upcoming trial on a criminal contempt-of-court charge. His attorneys say the criminal case should be put on hold until another court rules on Arpaio's appeal of an earlier civil contempt finding against Arpaio.
