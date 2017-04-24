Grand Canyon: Found body likely teenage boy from Tennessee

The Grand Canyon National Park says that a body that was found on Friday is likely of a 14-year-old hiker who went missing nearly two weeks ago while in the bottom of the canyon during a family trip. Jackson Standefer of Chattanooga, Tennessee, was crossing a creek on April 15 when he and his step-grandmother, LouAnn Merrell, lost their footing and were swept away.

