Gila Ridge baseball survives 7th-inning scare to earn sweep of Yuma High
All looked good for Gila Ridge to get a series sweep over Yuma High, but then the automated sprinklers turned on, causing a brief delay, and the Criminals rallied. The four-run rally in the ninth inning, which began with no one on and two outs, was almost enough to complete an epic comeback, but Gila Ridge got the third out with the tying run on second base and winning run on first in a 9-8 final Thursday at Doan Field.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Famed NYC bakery's immigrant workers defy Trump
|5 hr
|Date
|5
|Marine arrested in slaying of North Texas colle... (Jan '16)
|Apr 3
|Joe Friday
|4
|YouTubers claim restrictions targeting gay-them...
|Mar 20
|The Golden Ruler
|1
|Pima County sheriff: Deputies aren't immigratio...
|Mar 18
|spytheweb
|2
|Quartzsite Music Thread (Aug '14)
|Mar 17
|Musikologist
|8
|WR Adam Thielen seeks 'respect' with new Viking...
|Mar '17
|RespectPhartx
|2
|Dead teen's mother pleads for justice as murder... (Jul '08)
|Mar '17
|Muneca
|24
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC