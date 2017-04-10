Gila Ridge baseball survives 7th-inning scare to earn sweep of Yuma High

All looked good for Gila Ridge to get a series sweep over Yuma High, but then the automated sprinklers turned on, causing a brief delay, and the Criminals rallied. The four-run rally in the ninth inning, which began with no one on and two outs, was almost enough to complete an epic comeback, but Gila Ridge got the third out with the tying run on second base and winning run on first in a 9-8 final Thursday at Doan Field.

