French match ends at halftime after fans attack Lyon players
Hinchas invaden la cancha, minutos antes de el encuentro de ida de los cuartos de final en la Liga Europa, entre el Lyon local y el Besiktas de TurquA a, el jueves 13 de abril de 2017 PARIS - A French league match between Bastia and Lyon was abandoned at halftime after fans from the Corsican side twice invaded the pitch to attack opposition players. After kickoff was delayed by 55 minutes, the game was stopped for good when more trouble erupted at the interval with the score at 0-0.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Famed NYC bakery's immigrant workers defy Trump
|Sat
|EAGLE EYE1
|6
|Marine arrested in slaying of North Texas colle... (Jan '16)
|Apr 3
|Joe Friday
|4
|YouTubers claim restrictions targeting gay-them...
|Mar 20
|The Golden Ruler
|1
|Pima County sheriff: Deputies aren't immigratio...
|Mar 18
|spytheweb
|2
|Quartzsite Music Thread (Aug '14)
|Mar 17
|Musikologist
|8
|WR Adam Thielen seeks 'respect' with new Viking...
|Mar '17
|RespectPhartx
|2
|Dead teen's mother pleads for justice as murder... (Jul '08)
|Mar '17
|Muneca
|24
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC