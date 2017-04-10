Former Rio mayor probed in Olympic-linked corruption scandal
Former Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes, the moving force behind organizing last year's Olympics, is being investigated for allegedly accepting at least 15 million reals in payments to facilitate construction projects tied to the games. Paes is one of dozens of top politicians implicated in a sweeping judicial corruption investigation in which construction giant Odebrecht illegally paid billions to help win contracts.
