Former Giro winner Scarponi dies after collision with van

In this May 24, 2014 file photo, Italy's Michele Scarponi smiles at the start of the 14th stage the Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy cycling race, from Aglie' to Oropa, Italy. Scarponi died Saturday, April 22, 2017 after being hit by a van during training in Filottrano, central Italy.

