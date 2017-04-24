FIFA, Olympic official Sheik Ahmad denies bribery allegation
Asian Olympic leader Sheik Ahmad of Kuwait denies claims in a U.S. federal court that he bribed FIFA voters. Sheik Ahmad, a member of FIFA's ruling council, is "very surprised by such allegations and strongly denies any wrongdoing."
