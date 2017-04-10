Deputies: 2 men shot dead at mall restaurant in Tucson
Sheriff's deputies say two men are dead and a woman is wounded after a shooting inside a busy restaurant in an upscale Tucson shopping mall. Pima County Sheriff's Department spokesman Cody Gress said the three victims of the Friday night shooting knew each other but had no information on their relationships.
