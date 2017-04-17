Crews continue mulch fire fight; air quality to be tested

Fire crews mounted a renewed attack Monday on a mulch fire burning near Avenue A and County 12th Street since Saturday evening, creating smoky, hazy conditions around Yuma and drawing a state air quality monitor expected to begin testing for particulate pollution in the area today. The green waste fire at Blue Sky Burning and Recycling, 1615 W. 32nd Place, was reported Saturday evening, with the Yuma Fire Department training its hoses on it until it was found to be outside city limits, at which point Rural/Metro Fire Department was called to the scene.

