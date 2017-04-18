CONCACAF sues 2 ex-officials charged in FIFA bribery scandal
North America's soccer federation has filed a lawsuit claiming it was victimized by two defendants charged in the FIFA bribery scandal. In papers filed earlier this week in federal court in Brooklyn, the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football accuses former FIFA officials Jack Warner and Charles Blazer of making a fortune through embezzlement - allegations that mirror those in a sprawling U.S. criminal investigation that has resulted in charges against several top soccer officials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Famed NYC bakery's immigrant workers defy Trump
|Apr 15
|EAGLE EYE1
|6
|Marine arrested in slaying of North Texas colle... (Jan '16)
|Apr 3
|Joe Friday
|4
|YouTubers claim restrictions targeting gay-them...
|Mar '17
|The Golden Ruler
|1
|Pima County sheriff: Deputies aren't immigratio...
|Mar '17
|spytheweb
|2
|Quartzsite Music Thread (Aug '14)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|8
|WR Adam Thielen seeks 'respect' with new Viking...
|Mar '17
|RespectPhartx
|2
|Dead teen's mother pleads for justice as murder... (Jul '08)
|Mar '17
|Muneca
|24
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC