Club shooter's wife pleads not guilty to federal charges
The wife of the gunman in the Orlando nightclub massacre has pleaded not guilty to charges of aiding and abetting her husband and obstruction of justice. Noor Salman, wife of Pulse nightclub shooter Omar Mateen, made a brief appearance before a judge in the Orlando federal courthouse Wednesday.
