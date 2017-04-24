Closing arguments set at trial over s...

Closing arguments set at trial over shooting near university

Lawyers are scheduled Tuesday to make closing arguments at the trial of a former Northern Arizona University student charged with murder and assault for fatally shooting one student and wounding three others. Steven Jones contends that he fired his handgun in self-defense after being punched in the face by intoxicated people during a confrontation in October 2015 near the university's campus in Flagstaff.

