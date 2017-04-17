Bulls beat Celtics 101-94; Thomas pla...

Bulls beat Celtics 101-94; Thomas plays after sister's death

Jimmy Butler had 30 points and nine rebounds and the Chicago Bulls outlasted Boston 106-102 in Game 1 on Sunday on an emotional night for grieving Celtics star Isaiah Thomas. Playing a day after 22-year-old sister Chyna Thomas was killed in a car accident in their home state of Washington, Thomas led the top-seeded Celtics with 33 points.

