Berisha scores 100th A-League goal in Melbourne Victory win
Besart Berisha became the first player to score 100 A-League goals with his 80th-minute strike in Melbourne Victory's 1-0 win over Central Coast. The Kosovo international scored after taking Jai Ingham's cutback pass in the match at Melbourne.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yuma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Famed NYC bakery's immigrant workers defy Trump
|33 min
|EAGLE EYE1
|6
|Marine arrested in slaying of North Texas colle... (Jan '16)
|Apr 3
|Joe Friday
|4
|YouTubers claim restrictions targeting gay-them...
|Mar 20
|The Golden Ruler
|1
|Pima County sheriff: Deputies aren't immigratio...
|Mar 18
|spytheweb
|2
|Quartzsite Music Thread (Aug '14)
|Mar 17
|Musikologist
|8
|WR Adam Thielen seeks 'respect' with new Viking...
|Mar '17
|RespectPhartx
|2
|Dead teen's mother pleads for justice as murder... (Jul '08)
|Mar '17
|Muneca
|24
Find what you want!
Search Yuma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC