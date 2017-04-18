Arizona Community Foundation of Yuma hosting golf tournament to benefit veterans
The Arizona Community Foundation of Yuma will be presenting the Yuma Veterans Golf Tournament on Saturday, May 13 beginning with an 8 a.m. shotgun. This year's tournament will be held at Mesa Del Sol Golf Club, 12213 Calle Del Cid.
