Animal camp coming to Humane Society of Yuma
The Humane Society of Yuma will offer its first summer camp sessions in June and July for kids ranging from 8-13, the agency's director of development, Lana Shapiro, said in a news release. The purpose of the camp is to teach children to learn about and be engaged in animal welfare.
